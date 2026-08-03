Trump cuts the Smithsonian's billion-dollar budget and demands the eradication of 'woke' ideology from federal museums

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 2 de agosto, 2026

The Trump administration's push to restructure publicly funded cultural institutions has directly impacted the Smithsonian Institution's finances.

After years of continuous budget increases, the federal government proposed reducing the institution's budget allocation below the $1 billion threshold for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

The measure marks a drastic shift from the spending levels seen during Joe Biden's term. According to an analysis conducted by Fox News Digital of the Smithsonian's financial records, the institution steadily increased its funding requests, rising from $1.11 billion in fiscal year 2021 to a historic high of $1.24 billion in 2024.

This is the first time since fiscal year 2020 that the proposed public funding for the museum network has fallen below the ten-digit mark.

A 16-month investigation into ideological bias

The reduction in funding is not an isolated measure, but rather the result of an exhaustive audit process that has spanned more than a year.

The White House has conducted one of the most in-depth reviews in decades of the cultural complex's management, examining internal records, educational programs, public exhibitions, and statements by its executives.

During on-site inspections, administration officials interviewed curators and conducted assessment tours of the various venues.

The process concluded with the drafting of an extensive 162-page report issued by the White House, which recommends immediate structural reforms and authorizes new executive actions to ensure that museums promote an objective and accurate view of American history.

Dispute over the role of public funding in culture

The Smithsonian Institution, which manages 21 museums, the National Zoological Park, and a collection of more than 157 million objects and specimens, receives most of its funding from U.S. taxpayers, supplemented by private revenue.

From the administration's perspective, the institution has strayed from its original mission by promoting divisive ideological narratives aligned with the progressive agenda. With this budget proposal, the administration seeks to use administrative and budgetary tools to reorient the cultural complex's priorities. The Smithsonian has not commented on the matter.

The final decision rests with Congress

It will now be up to Congress to ratify or modify the funding levels proposed by the White House for the coming fiscal years.

However, the combination of executive orders, content audits, and budget cuts makes it clear that the administration will maintain rigorous oversight over how citizens' tax dollars are spent.

The preservation of national identity and institutional neutrality are emerging as central requirements in the allocation of public resources to culture.