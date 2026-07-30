What we know about the explosion in Poland that coincided with Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de julio, 2026

Authorities in Poland are investigating an explosion that occurred Thursday in a field in the eastern region of Lublin, near the border with Ukraine, which left a crater approximately 33 feet in diameter and took place as Russia launched a new massive missile attack against Ukrainian territory.

The Polish government reported that Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz would travel to the site of the explosion, located about 50 miles from the Ukrainian border.

According to a police statement, residents of Tarnawa Kolonia, near Lublin, reported hearing a loud explosion around 4 a.m., which shook the windows of their homes.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a 33-foot-wide crater and debris from an unidentified object on a plot of land located about 1.2 miles from the homes.

The Polish Armed Forces command stated that a Mi-24 helicopter flew over the area and identified "the probable impact site of the object in an undeveloped area."

So far, Polish authorities have not confirmed the cause of the explosion, although the Military Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation to determine the origin of the object.

The incident occurred as Russia launched a new massive attack on the Lviv region, in western Ukraine, near the border with Poland.