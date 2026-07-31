PER SIEMPRE CAPITANO: The soccer world mourns Franco Baresi, one of the greatest defenders in history

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de julio, 2026

Italian soccer is in mourning. Former defender Franco Baresi, considered one of the greatest defenders of all time and a historic icon of AC Milan, passed away this Friday at the age of 66, as officially confirmed by the Italian club via its social media accounts.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in mourning over the death of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will remain forever etched in the club's DNA, just like his iconic No. 6 jersey," the club stated in a message posted on X.

The club did not specify the cause of death. However, Baresi had revealed in August 2025 that he had undergone surgery to remove a lung nodule. Following the operation, he assured fans that he would need time to fully recover.

A career inseparable from AC Milan

Born in the Italian region of Lombardy in May 1960, Franco Baresi joined AC Milan's youth academy in 1974. Just four years later, he made his debut with the first team, before he had even turned 18.

His rise was meteoric. At just 18, he was already a regular starter, and at 22, he took over as the club's captain. Although not known for his physical stature, he became a global icon thanks to his tactical intelligence, ability to anticipate plays, leadership, and extraordinary reading of the game.

For nearly two decades, he played exclusively for the Rossoneri, appearing in 719 official matches, a figure that stood as a club record for years and was later surpassed only by Paolo Maldini.

The leader of Europe's most dominant Milan team great leader of the legendary AC Milan coached by Arrigo Sacchi and later by Fabio Capello, one of the most successful teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

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​Alongside Paolo Maldini, Mauro Tassotti, and Alessandro Costacurta, he formed one of the most solid and admired defensive lines in the history of European soccer.

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​With the Milan squad, he won:

​Three European Cups (now the Champions League).

(now the Champions League). ​Six Serie A titles .

. ​ Several Italian and European Super Cups .

. ​Two Intercontinental Cups. ​His extraordinary performance was also recognized on an individual level. In 1989, he finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting, behind only his teammate Marco van Basten. Baresi was thecoached by Arrigo Sacchi and later by Fabio Capello, one of the most successful teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s.​Alongside Paolo Maldini, Mauro Tassotti, and Alessandro Costacurta, he formed one of the most solid and admired defensive lines in the history of European soccer.​With the Milan squad, he won:

A career also marked by his time with the Italian national team

With the Italian national team, he played 81 international matches.

Although he was part of the squad that won the 1982 World Cup in Spain, he did not see any playing time during the tournament. He was subsequently left off the roster for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico due to differences with the national team coach at the time.

Baresi returned to once again become one of the pillars of the Nazionale during the 1990 World Cup in Italy and, especially, at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

In that tournament, he was at the center of one of the most memorable stories of the competition: he suffered an injury that seemed to rule him out of the World Cup, but he made an extraordinary recovery to play in the final against Brazil. Italy ultimately lost the title in a penalty shootout, an outcome that dashed the defender's dream of winning a second World Cup as a key player.

An indelible legacy

Franco Baresi retired from professional soccer in 1997, bringing to a close a career spanning nearly twenty years with AC Milan, the only club he ever played for.

In recognition of his legacy, the team permanently retired the number 6 jersey. In 2020, he was named honorary vice president of the club, maintaining a close ties with the club until his final days.

For generations of fans and experts, Baresi will be remembered as one of the most elegant, intelligent, and influential defenders in the history of world soccer, as well as one of the most iconic figures in AC Milan's history.