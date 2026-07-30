Trump launches federal program to replace illegal truck drivers with military veterans

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de julio, 2026

The Trump administration unveiled "Freedom Haulers" on Thursday, an initiative designed to recruit military veterans to work as commercial truck drivers across the United States. Donald Trump launched the program at the White House, stating that the plan aims to connect thousands of veterans with high-demand jobs in the freight transportation sector.

Accompanying the president were Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, and Nathan Meisgeier, president of Werner Enterprises, one of the companies participating in the program.

"We’re taking action to replace unqualified drivers with highly qualified American veterans. Any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver's license. We're going to make it as easy as possible for our veterans," Trump said at the event.

For his part, Collins noted that the initiative puts Americans first: "Instead of the illegals who want to come take jobs, let’s put veterans in the seats, making job safer and better for all Americans, as we go along because veterans, you proved once you can do it. I know for a fact you can do it every single day."

The launch of Freedom Haulers comes as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) are investigating a series of fatal accidents involving immigrants who were in the United States illegally and who, despite their immigration status, had obtained commercial driver's licenses (CDL) issued by various states.

Among the cases is the crash that occurred in Indiana, in which four people died, and the driver was subsequently arrested by ICE, and the accident in Pennsylvania in which an undocumented Haitian immigrant was charged with the death of state trooper Michael Pahira during a commercial vehicle inspection.