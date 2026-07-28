'The Democratic Party has become an American communist party and the Republicans cannot afford to lose to them'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de julio, 2026

News anchor and executive director of Voz News, Karina Yapor, interviewed political analyst and former chief of staff for the U.S. Congress Art Estopiñán on the news cast, where they discussed the steps the Republican Party should take against a radical left that appears to be gaining more and more control of the Democratic Party.

"This conflict could have a major impact on Republicans heading into the November elections. The reality is that Republicans need to communicate to voters the efforts Trump is making to combat the threat to U.S. national security posed by Iran. Many Hispanics and African Americans understand that socialism means zero economic growth. The Democratic Party has become a communist party and we cannot let them take power ahead of the midterm elections, Republicans must focus on the threat posed by the Democratic communists—in the economy, defense, and infrastructure," said Estopiñán.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.