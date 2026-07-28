Ben Rice leads the Yankees' comeback with the team's highest RBI total, and Ali Sánchez hits his first Major League home run

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de julio, 2026

The New York Yankees came from behind to defeat the Chicago White Sox 9-5 over the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, thanks to a timely offensive outburst led by Ben Rice, who broke the tie in the seventh inning with an RBI single and reached 73 RBIs for the season, the most on the team.

The game marked the start of a four-game series between the two teams. The Yankees arrived in Chicago after winning two of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies, while the White Sox were looking for revenge after losing the series played in June in the Bronx.

New York capitalized on three defensive errors by Chicago in the late innings to tip the game in their favor. Jazz Chisholm Jr. delivered an RBI single in the eighth inning, and later, Venezuelan catcher Ali Sánchez hit the first home run of his Major League career—a three-run shot to left field off Sean Newcomb—which extended the decisive lead.

In his second start since returning from the injured list, Max Fried pitched just over three innings and threw 66 pitches as part of his process to regain his competitive rhythm. The left-hander had a rough first inning, throwing 32 pitches and allowing three runs.

The White Sox punished Fried early on with RBIs from Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Braden Montgomery. The Yankees starter finished allowing five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts.

The visitors' comeback began in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Anthony Volpe drove in a run with a groundout, while Chisholm hit a two-run double to tie the game. Spencer Jones added another run with a groundout to complete a four-run rally.