'Alex Saab will be a key witness in the trial against Maduro, he served as his front man, and he may have a great deal of evidence to convict him'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de julio, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Mariana Atencio on the news program about everything related to the trial against former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, as well as the Trump administration's plans regarding Venezuela. Donald Trump regarding Venezuela.

"On September 2 of this year, Maduro's defense team is scheduled to file its motions, including a motion to dismiss the case. After that, we will hear potential arguments from his defense, and on September 17 of this year, the judge will hold a hearing to consider the preliminary motions. I believe Alex Saab will be a key witness in the trial against Maduro. He was his front man, and in that sense, there is expected to be a great deal of evidence that could incriminate the dictator—which is why he was such a high-priority target for U.S. authorities and why his family is under such tight protection. María Corina Machado

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.