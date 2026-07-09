FBI arrests 113 active foreign spies

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de julio, 2026

Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), stated on Wednesday that the agency has arrested 113 active foreign spies.

The statement was made in a post on the social media platform X, accompanied by a video in which the FBI highlights the results of its work.

According to the released material, counterintelligence arrests increased by 53%, although the period to which this increase refers is not specified.

The video also claims that the FBI secured the expulsion of 62 Chinese spies in 2026, an action that, according to the video, "shattered Beijing’s covert operations."

Furthermore, the report states that the agency made 4,800 arrests of drug cartel members, detained 850 individuals identified as planners of attacks or plots, and recorded a 77% increase in criminal charges for cybercrimes.

“That means the hospitals your family relies on, the banks holding your savings,” says the video’s narrator. He also maintains that the increase in cybercrime charges helps protect hospitals, banks, and power grids.