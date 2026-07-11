Mojtaba Khamenei issues threat following his father's death: Revenge is ‘inevitable’

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de julio, 2026

The supreme leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a threat against the Western alliance following the death of his father and predecessor in office, Ali Khamenei.

The former Iranian supreme leader was buried this Friday in Mashhad, his hometown, following a week of funerals across the country.

In a message obtained by AFP, Mojtaba stated that revenge for the death of his father and that of “all the martyrs” is “inevitable,” while also describing the United States and Israel as "criminal and dishonorable murderers."

Furthermore, he said that the names of those responsible "are on a list," without revealing their identities.

During the funerals, supporters of the regime directly pointed the finger at President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they threatened with death through proclamations and signs.

Khamenei died in February during joint offensives carried out by the Trump administration and the Israeli government as part of the conflict in the Middle East. Shortly thereafter, Mojtaba—who was seriously wounded in those attacks—assumed the position of Iranian supreme leader, although he has not appeared in public since then.