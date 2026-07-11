United Kingdom: Police arrest a suspect in the murder of pro-life lawmaker Anne Widdecombe

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de julio, 2026

British police arrested a young man suspected of murdering pro-life MP Anne Widdecombe, whose body was found at her home a few days ago with signs of violence.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect was released without charges. Authorities are continuing to investigate the crime.

On Thursday morning, authorities found Widdecombe dead at her home located in the town of Haytor Vale, in the county of Devon. Several officers responded to the scene after the former British MP failed to answer calls from Channel 5, where she was scheduled to appear on the program “Matt Allwright.”

Widdecombe’s body showed several serious injuries, though it was not specified whether they were caused by a knife or a firearm.

The evidence found and the circumstances led officers to launch a murder investigation. They soon identified a first suspect, a 26-year-old man of British origin whose identity has not been revealed.

After questioning him, he was released without charges and was cleared of any involvement in the investigation. At this stage, British police believe the murder was not politically or terrorist-motivated.

Widdecombe, a member of the conservative Reform UK party, served as a member of the British Parliament from 1987 to 2010. She later joined the European Parliament, where she held a seat from 2019 to 2020.

In addition, she served as Minister of State for Prisons and Minister of State for Employment during the tenure of former Prime Minister John Major.

Among her positions, Widdecombe opposed the legalization of abortion and all forms of euthanasia.