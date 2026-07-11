Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de julio, 2026

The San Antonio Spurs have secured their future by ensuring the long-term retention of their star player, Victor Wembanyama. With this contract extension, the Texas franchise reaffirms the French center as the linchpin of its ambitious sports project, which is set on regaining the title of NBA.

According to information reported by AFP, the agreement with Wembanyama is for five seasons, the last of which includes a player option, and $252 million, the maximum allowed for someone on a rookie contract.

"I'm here to stay. I'll do whatever it takes," said Wemby after signing his new contract.

For their part, the Spurs posted a video showing the talented French player signing his new contract.

The Texas franchise selected Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, as he is considered the most promising player of his generation. To date, his performance in the world’s best league with the Spurs has been outstanding: in the three regular seasons he has played so far he has averaged 23.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 181 games.

Last season, in which he played in his first NBA Playoffs, he recorded 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22 games. The Spurs fell just short of reclaiming the throne, losing the NBA Finals to the New York Knicks.