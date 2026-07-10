EU puts Meta on the spot: Demands removal of Facebook and Instagram’s 'addictive design

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de julio, 2026

The European Union has ramped up pressure on Meta by demanding that it modify the way Facebook and Instagram operate to remove features it considers part of an "addictive design," a strategy that, according to Brussels, encourages the compulsive use of its platforms and increases the risks to the physical and mental health of users, especially children, adolescents and vulnerable individuals.

If it fails to comply with the E.U.’s requirements, the U.S. company could face fines of up to 6% of its global annual revenue.

In a preliminary opinion issued this Friday, the European Commission concluded that Meta had failed to comply with the obligations set forth by the Digital Services Act (DSA) by not adequately mitigating the risks arising from the design of its platforms.

What changes is the E.U. proposing?

Among the changes proposed by Brussels are the elimination of infinite scrolling, the deactivation of autoplay, the inclusion of effective breaks to help reduce usage time and a review of recommendation systems so they no longer prioritize constant engagement over users’ well-being.

European Commission Vice President for Technological Sovereignty Henna Virkkunen defended the decision, stating that protecting the physical and mental health of European citizens must be a priority for digital platforms. The initiative is part of a broader strategy through which the European Union seeks to strengthen the protection of minors against the risks associated with intensive use of social media.

Meta rejected the preliminary findings of the investigation, though it assured that it will continue to cooperate with E.U. authorities throughout the process. Brussels, however, insists that the main objective is not to penalize the company, but to bring about effective changes in the design of its services. “We want to bring about change, and if we can get that change via commitments then we would be most happy,” a senior European official told AFP.