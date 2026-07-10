Earthquakes in Venezuela: Death toll rises to 3,889

A team of rescue workers is working tirelessly in the wake of the earthquakes that devastated Venezuela AFP PHOTO / MIAMI FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT .

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de julio, 2026

The two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale that devastated various parts of Venezuela have already left a death toll of 3,889.

In addition, more than 17,000 people who were injured with varying degrees of severity continue to recover. Tens of thousands of buildings and other infrastructure collapsed or were damaged.

It was the president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, who provided the updated casualty figures, according to AFP.

The report released on July 6 stated that 3,535 people had died.

On June 24, around 6:00 p.m. local time, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook various parts of north-central Venezuela — including the capital, Caracas, and the coastal area of La Guaria, where the most damage occurred and where the highest number of fatalities and injuries were recorded.

Seconds later, a second earthquake struck, this one with a magnitude of 7.5, which was the one that ultimately devastated everything.

Authorities located the epicenter of the earthquakes in the municipality of Veroes, in Yaracuy state.