Iran is preparing a new plan to kill Trump, according to Israeli intelligence shared with the U.S.

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 9 de julio, 2026

Israel provided the United States with new intelligence indicating a new Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

If confirmed, the finding would represent yet another escalation in the war between Washington and Tehran, which erupted in late February, , when Khamenei was killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

The Iranian regime has vowed for years to take revenge on Trump for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, a top commander of the Revolutionary Guard, who was killed during the president’s first term. The Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment, and the Iranian mission to the UN did not respond to the WSJ’s request. The White House referred the publication to Trump’s previous statements.

The president himself had already alluded to the threats against him on Wednesday while speaking with reporters in Ankara.

"They want to take out the U.S. leader—me. I'm on every list. I saw this morning, I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn't last very long," he said.

The report comes amid visible friction between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose positions diverge on how to proceed with the war. While Netanyahu pushes to continue attacks against Iran, Trump is seeking a way out due to fears of global economic repercussions and the upcoming midterm elections. Despite the tensions, the two spoke on Thursday and agreed to continue “coordination between the countries,” according to Netanyahu’s office.

The warning also comes just days after attendees at the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei chanted slogans against Trump and unfurled a banner reading "We Will Kill Trump."