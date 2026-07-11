Earthquakes in Venezuela: Death toll exceeds 4,000

Venezuela: Thousands of people continue to search for the missing amid the rubble AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de julio, 2026

The latest report from the Venezuelan government indicated that the death toll from the two earthquakes that struck part of the country in late June exceeded 4,000 victims.

In a statement released Friday and obtained by AFP, the president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, reported that there were 4,118 deaths and 16,740 injuries.

In Thursday’s report, the death toll stood at 3,889.

On June 24, around 6 p.m. local time, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook various parts of north-central Venezuela, including the capital, Caracas, and the coastal area of La Guaria, where the most damage occurred and where the highest number of fatalities and injuries were reported.

Seconds later, a second earthquake struck, this time with a magnitude of 7.5, which ultimately devastated everything.

Authorities located the epicenter of the earthquakes in the municipality of Veroes, in Yaracuy state.

In addition to the death toll and injuries, thousands of buildings and other infrastructure collapsed or sustained significant damage. The whereabouts of many people remain unknown.