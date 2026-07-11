Jayden Adams, South African soccer player who competed in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, dies

Jayden Adams during the 2026 World CupNurPhoto via AFP.

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de julio, 2026

Soccer player Jayden Adams, who played in the 2026 World Cup with the South African national team, died this Saturday at the age of 25.

Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s minister of sports, announced the news.

"It is with deep shock and great sadness that I have learned of the death of Jayden Adams," McKenzie said.

"South African soccer has lost one of its brightest young talents," he added.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. Police reported that they have opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, according to AFP.

Adams played in all three group stage matches with the South African national team.