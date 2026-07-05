Mojtaba Khamenei, the most notable absentee at his father's official funeral

Published by Israel Duro 5 de julio, 2026

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was conspicuously absent from the events organized by Iranian leaders to honor his father and predecessor, Ali, who was killed on the first day of the U.S. and Israeli attacks against the Ayatollahs’ regime. The late supreme leader's other three sons, Masoud, Mostafa and Meysam, all attended the service.

Seriously wounded in the same attack that claimed his father’s life, Mojtaba has not been seen in public since then. In fact, messages attributed to him by the regime are read by third parties, which has heightened uncertainty about his condition and even whether he is still alive.

The elder Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28.

Officials including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Revolutionary Guards chief Ahmad Vahidi joined Sunday's ceremonies, along with huge crowds paying their final respects in Tehran. It was held at Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex and led by prominent Shia cleric Ja'far Sobhani, a 97-year-old scholar who teaches at seminaries in the holy city of Qom.

Strict security measures

Sunday was declared a public holiday across Iran. Later in the day, Khamenei's body will be moved out of the Grand Mosalla, where it is lying in state, as part of preparations for processions through the capital on Monday.

The vast complex and surrounding streets were packed with mourners on Sunday morning, AFP journalists saw. With temperatures forecast to exceed 35C, many were handed refreshments as they made their way to the Grand Mosalla, some carrying Iranian flags or portraits of the late Khamenei.

Authorities have said they expect more than 10 million people to take part in the ceremonies in the capital. Strict security measures have been imposed and official media have warned of a risk of crowd crushes.

"More than 4,000 people visited medical centres located in and near Tehran's Mosalla," Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, but no deaths had been recorded.

Iranian leaders are making public appearances

Footage from state television showed Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and its chief negotiator in talks with the United States, attending the prayers. Also seen was Esmail Qaani, head of the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards.

Khamenei's coffin, draped in the Iranian flag and topped with his black turban, was placed alongside those of four relatives also killed in the February strikes, including an infant granddaughter.

Khamenei: A Legacy of Confrontation with the West

Khamenei long pursued a course of confrontation with the West, and Tehran for years has provided support to anti-US and anti-Israel armed groups around the Middle East, including Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Delegations from both those groups met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday, Iranian state media reported, while representatives of Yemen's Houthi rebels and Hamas ally Palestinian Islamic Jihad also attended the funeral ceremonies.

After the processions through Tehran on Monday, Khamenei's coffin will be moved on Tuesday to Qom, then on Wednesday to neighbouring Iraq, before the burial on Thursday in his northeastern hometown of Mashhad.