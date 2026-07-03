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Heatwave in Europe: High temperatures claim more than 3,000 lives in France and Belgium

In Belgium, nearly half of the deaths were among people aged 85 or older. In France, although an increase was also observed in the 45-to-64 age group, the vast majority of deaths were among people over 65.

Heatwave in Paris—File Photo

Heatwave in Paris—File PhotoAFP.

Carlos Dominguez
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Carlos Dominguez

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An intense heatwave that struck Europe in late June has caused more than 3,000 additional deaths in France and Belgium alone, according to preliminary figures released Friday.

According to climatologists from the World Weather Attribution group, this was the most intense heat wave ever recorded in Europe during the month of June. Between the 15th and 30th of that month, two-thirds of the European population—about 410 million people—experienced at least one day with temperatures exceeding 95 F.

Sharp rises in deaths

In France, authorities reported an increase of nearly 30% in the death toll last week, which amounts to 2,025 additional deaths compared to the previous week, according to the public health agency. However, according to AFP, this figure is considered “clearly lower than the actual number,” as it is based solely on death certificates, which account for just over half of the total.

Belgium recorded an even greater spike: a 39% increase in deaths, representing 1,222 additional deaths, between June 18 and 29. Belgian authorities have described the heat wave as “anomalous.”

The most vulnerable are the most affected

As in previous heat waves, older adults were the main victims. In Belgium, nearly half of the deaths were among people aged 85 or older. In France, although an increase was also observed among those aged 45 to 64, the vast majority of deaths were concentrated among those over 65.

French authorities also warned of a sharp increase in deaths among people who died alone in their homes. In response to this situation, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu proposed creating “a network of centers to protect vulnerable people.”

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally (R.N.) party, proposed a “massive air-conditioning plan” in late June ahead of the presidential election. “It’s absurd that people are dying from the heat,” she said, promising to prioritize hospitals, nursing homes and schools, especially to protect the most vulnerable.

Air conditioning: More common, but still far from the norm

The use of air conditioning is on the rise in France, though it remains lower than in other countries. According to The Financial Times, in households, usage rose from 14% in 2016 to 25% in 2020—far below the more than 70% in southern Europe and the U.S. In offices, it reaches approximately 66%, but its presence is much lower in healthcare (40%) and public transportation (7%)

​An Ipsos survey cited by the publication indicates that 84% consider it the most effective way to combat the heat, even though 78% view it as harmful to the environment. At the same time, support is growing for solutions such as more green spaces and building retrofits.

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