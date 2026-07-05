Paul Pelosi, involved in a hit-and-run accident

Published by Israel Duro 5 de julio, 2026

Paul Pelosi, husband of former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Napa County, California, according to authorities. Pelosi could face charges in connection with the incident.

According to a statement from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Pelosi was driving his brown convertible through Yountville, a small town in Napa County, when he crashed his vehicle into a car that was legally parked on the shoulder.

Pelosi’s husband did stop briefly but chose to drive away without reporting the accident. As a result of the impact, the other vehicle sustained “extensive damage.” No one was injured in the collision.

Arrested outside the town where the accident occurred thanks to a witness

Unfortunately for Pelosi, a witness called 911 to describe what had happened and the vehicles involved. Shortly thereafter, sheriff’s deputies located and arrested Pelosi after observing severe damage to the front of his car.

The former Speaker’s husband had left town and was stopped on a nearby road , about a quarter of a mile away. The octogenarian told the officers that he was aware he had hit something, but that he wasn’t sure when or what had caused the damage to his vehicle.

No traces of alcohol in his blood

After conducting the necessary tests, it was determined that Pelosi had no trace of alcohol in his blood at the time of the accident. Consequently, the Sheriff’s Office referred the incident to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which will initiate proceedings to determine whether Pelosi is fit to continue driving. According to authorities, this is “common” when an elderly driver is involved.

Since driving under the influence of alcohol was ruled out and no injuries were reported, Pelosi was not arrested and the sheriff recommended that he be charged with a misdemeanor for fleeing the scene of the accident.

Apology from Pelosi, who will take responsibility for the damage caused

In a statement to the media, a family spokesperson noted that “Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the vehicle’s owner and assured him that he will take responsibility for the damage caused to his vehicle. Speaker Pelosi will make no further comments on this private matter."