United Kingdom: Henry Nowak's killer appeals his sentence

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de julio, 2026

Vickrum Digwa, the killer of the young British man Henry Nowak, appealed his life sentence on Friday, according to a U.K. appeals court.

Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, was sentenced in early June for the crime he committed in December 2025.

Nowak, a college student barely 18 years old, was attacked with a knife during an altercation. The injuries would prove fatal.

According to the facts presented during the trial, when the police arrived at the scene, they found a confusing situation. Amid the chaos, Digwa assured the officers that he had been the victim of a racist attack and that Nowak had ripped off his turban.

That accusation influenced the initial response.

In the first few minutes, the officers believed that Digwa might be the victim of the incident. As a result, Nowak was handcuffed while he was seriously injured.

Only later would the true extent of what had happened become clear. The victim was not the man who claimed to have suffered a racist attack. The victim was the young man who was dying on the ground.

This case garnered significant global attention, and was criticized by Vice President JD Vance.