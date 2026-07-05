China releases evangelical Pastor Ezra Jin following Trump's mediation with Xi

Published by Israel Duro 5 de julio, 2026

China released Pastor Ezra Jin, leader of an unofficial evangelical church in China, who had been detained since October, his religious group confirmed on Sunday. The communist authorities in Beijing explained that neither the event itself nor the chosen date are coincidental: his release from prison is due to Donald Trump’s mediation with Xi Jinping during their meeting in Beijing, and the timing, “a gesture of goodwill coinciding” with the day of U.S. Independence Day.”

In 2007, Jin founded the Church of Zion, an independent religious group whose members prefer to avoid the Christian denominations authorized by the communist regime in Beijing.

"Suspicions of illegal use of information networks"

Known by his Chinese name Mingri, Jin was arrested on Oct. 10 on "suspicions of illegal use of information networks." The human rights group ChinaAid said in a statement on Saturday that Jin arrived in Los Angeles after being released from detention in China, AFP reports.

The pastor was informed by Chinese authorities that his release was “the result of discussions between U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping,” according to the statement.

It added that the release was presented by China as "a gesture of goodwill coinciding" with U.S. Independence Day.

"Let’s hope this signals a positive turn for people of faith in China"

"We thank God for this tremendous miracle," Jin’s daughter, Grace, said in the church’s statement. "Let’s hope this signals a positive turn for people of faith in China," she added.