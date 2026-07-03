Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's interim president, reveals that she is suffering from a 'health condition'

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de julio, 2026

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, reported on Thursday that she is suffering from a health condition, though she did not provide details about her diagnosis. She also stated that this condition will not prevent her from continuing in government.

She made the remarks during a meeting with the media to provide an update on the earthquakes that occurred on June 24:

“My voice is hoarse because I have a health condition. I have witnesses here—doctors and non-doctors—who spend all day telling me that I can’t do this or that,” Rodríguez said during the press conference, without specifying the nature of her condition.

She then assured that this “condition” will not prevent her from “working tirelessly—morning, afternoon, night, and early morning—for Venezuela,” referring to the relief efforts following the twin earthquakes of June 24, which have so far claimed at least 2,595 lives.

“The truth is that I prefer to channel my inner pain or my health condition into action to help and work” on behalf of “every child, every man, every woman, every grandfather, and every grandmother who is suffering, enduring hardship, and facing hardship at this moment.”