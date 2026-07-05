'Light and glory': Trump closes the 250th anniversary celebrations of July 4 in DC with the largest fireworks display to date

A moment from the show celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Fourth of July AFP

Published by Israel Duro 5 de julio, 2026

He promised it a month ago, and he delivered. Donald Trump lit up the night sky over D.C. as part of the Salute to America events marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with the largest fireworks display to date: 40 minutes of fireworks launched from the National Mall and the Potomac River.

People watch the fireworks in D.C.AFP

860,000 fireworks lit up the night

In total, 860,000 fireworks lit up the capital’s skies to the delight of the crowd and Trump himself. The largest display of its kind to date launched 817,754 fireworks into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2016 in the Philippines.

Donald Trump watches the fireworks display for the 250th anniversaryAFP

A 40-minute light and sound show

The event’s duration also set a record in D.C. Independence Day celebrations typically last about 17 minutes, compared to the 40 minutes of this particularly notable edition.

Attendees watch the 250th anniversary Fourth of July showAFP

People watch the “Salute to America” fireworks displayAFP

The Brooklyn Bridge and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, other highlights

Light show in San FranciscoAFP