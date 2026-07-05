'Light and glory': Trump closes the 250th anniversary celebrations of July 4 in DC with the largest fireworks display to date
The skies over the capital lit up for 40 minutes with 860,000 fireworks to bring the Independence Day commemoration to a close.
He promised it a month ago, and he delivered. Donald Trump lit up the night sky over D.C. as part of the Salute to America events marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with the largest fireworks display to date: 40 minutes of fireworks launched from the National Mall and the Potomac River.
860,000 fireworks lit up the night
In total, 860,000 fireworks lit up the capital’s skies to the delight of the crowd and Trump himself. The largest display of its kind to date launched 817,754 fireworks into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2016 in the Philippines.
A 40-minute light and sound show
The event’s duration also set a record in D.C. Independence Day celebrations typically last about 17 minutes, compared to the 40 minutes of this particularly notable edition.