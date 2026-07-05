FBI arrested Kerr Kriisa, a former NCAA basketball star, for his alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar scam

Published by Israel Duro 5 de julio, 2026

Kerr Kriisa, known for his time as an NCAA basketball player at Kentucky, was arrested by the FBI in connection with a massive fraud scheme.

According to a report Saturday by Kentucky Sports Radio, Kriisa, who also played shooting guard at West Virginia, Arizona and Cincinnati during his college basketball career, is allegedly linked to a multimillion-dollar scam dating back to his time with the Mountaineers, according to the report.

Extradition to West Virginia

Based on what is known so far, the 25-year-old player is being extradited to West Virginia, although no further details regarding the charges were provided.

Born in Estonia, Kriisa arrived in Arizona after a distinguished international career that included stints in Lithuania and Germany. The shooting guard spent three seasons with the Wildcats, improving his points-per-game average each season (2020–23).

He played the following season at West Virginia, averaging 11 points per game, a career high. However, that same season, he was suspended for nine games after receiving impermissible benefits in Arizona.

8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 28.1 minutes in 127 games

He subsequently played one season at Kentucky (2024–25) and another at Cincinnati (2025–26). During his college career, Kriisa averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 28.1 minutes in 127 games, 106 as a starter.

It was recently announced that the shooting guard would join the Kentucky team affiliated with The Basketball Tournament, La Familia.