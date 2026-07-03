Mexico: Journalist found dead after her kidnapping in Veracruz was captured on video

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de julio, 2026

Authorities in the state of Veracruz confirmed on Friday the death of journalist Roxana Guzmán, who had been kidnapped in early June from her own home.

Guzmán ran a small digital media outlet that operated primarily on Facebook, where she published local news and investigative reports from Nanchital, a municipality with a population of about 30,000.

Eight people have been arrested, four of them municipal police officers

The kidnapping was captured on video, which quickly went viral due to its graphic nature. According to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office, Guzmán’s remains were found several days ago in a home and have already been officially identified.

According to AFP, eight people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the murder. Among those arrested are four municipal police officers who, according to the investigation, “provided resources, food, and logistical support for the operations of the criminal group” that kidnapped the journalist.