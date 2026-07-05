'Trump Accounts' are now available: investment program providing $1,000 to eligible children takes effect

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de julio, 2026

The 'Trump Accounts', a new federal savings and investment program, officially launched on July 4 after being created under the 'Big Beautiful Bill', President Donald Trump's signature legislative package during his second term. The program's rollout coincided with the United States' celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

At a White House event unveiling the initiative, Trump said the program would allow "countless American children to get a solid start in life." Families with eligible children can now enroll them through the official website of the Trump Accounts, where they can complete the enrollment process, activate their accounts and begin making additional contributions.

Trump Accounts are available to eligible U.S. children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, and include an initial $1,000 contribution from the federal government.

In addition, parents and other individuals may contribute up to $5,000 annually to each account. The accounts offer tax advantages, and the annual contribution limit may be adjusted for inflation over time. Funds are managed by private financial institutions and invested in a U.S. stock index fund with the goal of generating long-term capital growth.

Ahead of the program's launch, several business leaders and philanthropists pledged additional contributions to support the initiative. Among them were Michael and Susan Dell, Ray and Barbara Dalio, Brad Gerstner, and Harold Hamm.

The Department of the Treasury emphasized that this is a “historic" measure, designed to "ensure that future generations of Americans have a stake in the U.S. economy from day one."

"'Trump Accounts' are now live, giving every child a stake in the American Dream from day one thanks to President Trump," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"The 'Trump Accounts' app is now updated with the full suite of account capabilities: you can start funding your child’s account, exploring financial education modules, and more," he added.