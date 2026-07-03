“The Venezuelan dictatorship has shown its cruelest side in the wake of the two earthquakes”

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de julio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed Venezuelan journalist Melanio Escobar about the latest events in the South American nation following the two earthquakes in Caracas and La Guaira, and about how the authorities of the Chavista regime have responded to the tragedy in a criminal and incompetent manner.

“What governs Venezuela is a dictatorship that is showing its cruelest side. Imagine that a week after this double earthquake, a national mourning period has just been declared, and the first person seen providing any kind of assistance to the victims wasn’t a Venezuelan soldier. No, it was a volunteer from El Salvador. […] We’ve seen members of the National Guard, not helping people, but trying on the clothes of the dead while laughing and joking among themselves. […]In an effort to contain and halt the social unrest that could erupt at any moment, they are fudging the numbers and covering them up. […] “The only thing preventing Maria Corina Machado from returning to Venezuela is her ability to channel the will of the people, who are currently seething against a dictatorship that has caused more death than it has provided aid during this natural disaster,” said Escobar.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.