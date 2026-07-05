Trump closes Independence Day celebrations with patriotic speech and tributes to veterans in Washington, D.C.

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de julio, 2026

As part of the 250th anniversary celebrations of the Declaration of Independence, President Donald Trump concluded the Fourth of July events with a ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., featuring tributes to veterans, musical performances and a traditional fireworks display. The president delivered a patriotic and optimistic address reflecting on American history and the nation’s founding ideals, closing out a day of festivities in the nation’s capital.

Earlier in the evening, performers took the stage, including tenor Christopher Macchio, who sang "Ave Maria" and "Nessun dorma." As is customary at Trump events, the president entered to "God Bless the USA," performed live by Lee Greenwood.

In his remarks, Trump invoked the Declaration of Independence and the Founding Fathers, drawing a direct connection between the country’s origins and its present day.

"For 250 years, the United States of America has been the hope, the promise, the light, and the glory among all of the nations of the world," Trump said. "With God's help, we can always be this or even better. Here on our National Mall, we're celebrating Freedom's triumph over tyranny, liberty's conquest over oppression, and the enduring victory of the America spirit from July 4, 1776 to July 4, 2026," he added.

The president also addressed the Founding Fathers in Philadelphia, saying they "summoned the courage of giants and the wisdom of centuries to boldly proclaim these timeless truths" to declare independence. "We are one people, one family, with one flag — and as our Declaration of Independence tells us, we are all made in the image of one Almighty God," he said.

The event was delayed for more than an hour due to thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service. Trump took the stage shortly after 11 p.m., later than the originally scheduled 9:45 p.m. start time.

During the ceremony, Trump invited several military veterans to join him on stage, including retired Army Col. Paris Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient recognized for his service during the Vietnam War. Also recognized was Ken Schubring, a 104-year-old survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, who saluted a recovered American flag while on stage.

"We are made in the courage, fire, flesh, and blood of the best and the bravest people this world has ever produced," Tonight, we pledge allegiance to the flag they gave us — and we say, 'God bless the immortal patriots of 1776, and long live the cause of independence."

Before the fireworks display, the president closed his remarks with a message of national optimism.

"At 250 years old, we may be the oldest constitutional republic on earth, but our country is just getting started because the best is yet to come. This is only the dawn of the golden age of America. And on this two hundred and fiftieth fourth of July, we declare just as they did two and a half centuries ago that for our country, for our children, for the cause of liberty, we are going to take our country to new levels, to levels not reached. We're gonna make it bigger, better, stronger, and we're gonna love it even more."