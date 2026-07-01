At least three people died during celebrations marking Mexico's advancement to the round of 16

Mexican fans celebrate El Tri’s advancement to the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de julio, 2026

The massive celebration in Mexico City marking the Mexican team’s advancement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup resulted in at least three deaths, according to authorities.

Initially, the Mexican capital’s Health Department reported the deaths of two people, a 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. The cause of death for both was asphyxiation.

"After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the deaths by asphyxiation of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both of whom have been identified by their families, have been confirmed," the public agency stated on social media.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Health added a new death to the toll, this time a 48-year-old woman. “After receiving medical care at the hospital, she was pronounced without vital signs and her cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation,” reported.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada Molina stated that "all medical response protocols were activated," although nothing could be done to save the lives of the three victims.

According to official estimates, more than 1 million people took to the streets of Mexico City to celebrate the 2-0 victory of El Tri over Ecuador, which breaks a four-decade curse of failing to reach the Round of 16 in a FIFA World Cup. The crowd gathered at several iconic locations throughout the capital.