With tariffs set to come into effect Wednesday, Canada scrambles to negotiate: report

Facing President Donald Trump's crippling tariff threat that's set to come into effect on Wednesday, Canada is continuing to negotiate a trade deal that will allow it to avoid the tariffs and get additional relief on existing tariffs in key sectors.

However, despite meetings between Canadian and American negotiators over the last three weeks, the two countries can't move beyond an impasse in these last days, the CBC reported.

Negotiators fear there may be no way to avoid the 50% tariffs on hundreds of Canadian goods, the CBC's source said. Washington isn't budging on its demands while the Canadian government hopes to convince provinces to lift restrictions on American alcohol.

Trump imposed the tariffs due to what he said is discrimination toward US automobile, dairy and alcohol sectors.

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