Up to $60,000: Iran puts a price on the heads of American troops

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de agosto, 2026

The Iranian Islamic fundamentalist regime announced that, effective immediately, substantial rewards will be offered for killing or capturing U.S. troops.

Specifically, Amir Hatami, head of the Iranian military, stated that if a man kills or captures a U.S. soldier, he will be rewarded with the equivalent of $30,000 in rials (Iran's currency).

If, instead of a man, a woman carries out this "mission," she will be awarded $60,000, double the amount.

According to AFP, citing information from the state news agency IRNA, Hatami stated that this measure is due to the "large number of requests" to participate in providing financial support to the Iranian military.