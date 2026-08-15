United Arab Emirates reports third attack by Iran on one its ships in Strait of Hormuz

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de agosto, 2026

The United Arab Emirates accused the Iranian regime of attacking a third vessel operated by its state-owned oil company while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest of a series of incidents involving UAE tankers in less than a week. The vessel, owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), was attacked on Friday while sailing through this strategic waterway, according to the Emirati state news agency WAM. No injuries were reported, and ADNOC stated that the situation was under control.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident and called on Tehran to halt the attacks and restore full access to the strait. "The attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes," the ministry stated in a press release.

The attack took place one day after the United Arab Emirates accused Tehran of attacking two other vessels belonging to ADNOC as they were passing through the Strait of Hormuz, in an incident in which no injuries were reported either. The incident occurred as Iran and Oman are making progress in negotiations to establish the conditions for navigation through the strait, which is critical to the global supply chain. It is the only maritime passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. Approximately 21% of the world's oil consumption passes through it, as well as 23% of liquefied natural gas (LNG).