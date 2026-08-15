Two opposing visions for the future? Marco Rubio and María Corina Machado call out Delcy Rodríguez's Castroist rhetoric

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 15 de agosto, 2026

On Thursday, a sharp political clash on X laid bare the deep ideological rifts over Venezuela's future.

The controversy erupted after Delcy Rodríguez, a regime official, used her official channels to pay tribute to the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro on the occasion of the centennial of his birth. Rodríguez described the autocrat as "a leader of integrity" who "transcends time" and whose ideas "remain alive" for the people.

The interim leadership's defense of the Cuban tyranny sparked an immediate reaction from U.S. diplomats. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stern warning to Venezuelan authorities.

"Fidel Castro was a complete failure in everything except destroying Cuba and impoverishing, imprisoning, and murdering his own people," the official warned on X.

"I would strongly suggest that anyone tempted to follow his example reconsider carefully, because if they do, they too would be condemning themselves to failure," he added.

The clash of models: María Corina Machado's strong condemnation

Opposition leader María Corina Machado also took to X to draw a stark contrast, condemning the impact of Castro on the region and the authoritarian model imposed for more than two decades.

"Fidel Castro imposed communism on Cuba and plunged the country into terror, pain and misery, forcing families into exile and separation," Machado stated on Friday.

The leader emphasized that Chavismo imitated that model to "destroy democracy in Venezuela," establishing a corrupt structure that squandered national resources to destabilize the hemisphere.

"Our nations know the horror that communism brings and we have decided to close that chapter forever. Cuba and Venezuela will be free," Machado added in her message.

This public exchange is taking place against the backdrop of regional geopolitical realignment following the capture of Nicolás Maduro last January, which shattered the strategic alliance between Caracas and Havana, reducing crude oil shipments to the island due to Washington's oil blockade and prompting the withdrawal of Cuban government personnel from Venezuelan territory.

The State Department's stern warning and the stance of the democratic opposition make it clear that any attempt to ideologically revive the Castro model will face categorical rejection.