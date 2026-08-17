ICE nabs illegal alien drug trafficker from Mexico

Published by Just The News 17 de agosto, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday announced that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) had arrested an illegal alien drug trafficker found with 126kg of meth.

“This criminal illegal alien from Mexico was arrested with 126 kilograms of methamphetamine, has prior convictions for drug trafficking, and has already been deported from our country TWICE,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of the brave men and women of HSI, this drug trafficker is off our streets and will soon be removed from our country. He will no longer be able to peddle his poison on American streets and endanger American lives.”

Pedro Guadarrama-Loza of Mexico was previously convicted of felony drug trafficking and was also arrested for driving without a valid driver's license. Authorities arrested him on Aug. 13 after HSI Atlanta carried out what DHS called a "controlled delivery" that saw him receive several packages.

Guadarrama-Loza was first deported in 2008, but later re-entered the U.S. and was again deported in 2017. DHS has not identified the time or location of his second re-entry.

Under the Trump administration, DHS and its subsidiary agencies have worked to enact his campaign pledge of mass deportations, with an emphasis on the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens.

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