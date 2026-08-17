Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de agosto, 2026

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is one of the world's greatest sports rivalries, if not the greatest. The two are rivals not just on the field, but also in the boardrooms. Throughout history, the two teams have engaged in endless battles to secure the best players on the planet, trying to outmaneuver each other in negotiations and demonstrating that their financial muscle is superior to that of their eternal rival.

Rodri Hernández, the newest addition to the Barça squad after turning down Real Madrid, has reignited the battle. Snatching him away from their nemesis was a victory as celebrated—or even more so—than a victory on the field, in any match. The Spanish midfielder, who recently led his country to win its second star in the 2026 World Cup, is the latest in a long list of players who were coveted by both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona and who fueled that managerial and institutional rivalry. There are also others who decided to switch sides.

Ladislao Kubala

The first chapter of this story features Ladislao Kubala. One of the best soccer players ever to wear the “Blaugrana” jersey was on the verge of signing with Real Madrid, but disagreements between the Hungarian forward's family and the management of the Madrid-based team led him to ultimately join FC Barcelona in 1950, where he is considered the club's first great leader.

Alfredo Di Stéfano

Alfredo Di Stéfano, in 1955. File photoAFP.

In 1953, FC Barcelona reached an agreement with River Plate, the team that held his rights, for the transfer of Alfredo Di Stéfano, while Real Madrid was negotiating with Millonarios FC, where the Argentine soccer player was playing. Spanish soccer authorities intervened and proposed that Di Stéfano play for both teams on an alternating basis. FC Barcelona rejected this solution and ultimately withdrew from the dispute. Ultimately, “La Saeta Rubia”—as he was popularly known—was signed by Real Madrid, becoming the team's first great legend and leading it to five European Cups, which today is known as the UEFA Champions League.

Hugo Sánchez

Considered the greatest Mexican soccer player of all time, Hugo Sánchez might have had a completely different career had he joined FC Barcelona in 1985 while playing for Atlético de Madrid. However, the Barcelona front office ultimately ruled him out after signing another player, and Sánchez ended up wearing the Real Madrid jersey. That failed deal was confirmed by the Mexican player himself.

Bernd Schuster

Although he wasn't the first to move directly to Barcelona's archrival, he was the first to generate significant media attention. In 1988, after eight seasons with FC Barcelona and clashes with the club's front office, Bernd Schuster traveled to the Spanish capital to sign with Real Madrid, where he would play for two seasons. That decision by the German soccer player showed that he had no qualms about switching sides. Years later, he served as coach of the team in white.

Michael Laudrup

This was the same story as Schuster. In 1994, after five seasons with Barça and at a time of high tension and disagreements with then-coach Johan Cruyff, Michael Laudrup packed his bags to head to Real Madrid, where he played for two seasons. Barcelona has always maintained that the Danish player demanded too much money to renew his contract.

Luis Enrique Martínez

Luis Enrique Martínez took the opposite path from Schuster and Laudrup. After his contract with Real Madrid expired in 1996—following a failure to reach an agreement to extend it—the Spanish soccer player signed with FC Barcelona, a team where he would eventually become captain and a standout on the field. Years later, he took the reins of the team from the bench, leading FC Barcelona to its most recent UEFA Champions League title in the 2014–2015 season. He currently manages Paris Saint-Germain, which he has led to victory in the last two UEFA Champions League tournaments and with which he has established himself as one of the best coaches of the moment.

Luis Figo

Luis Figo during his time as a player for Real Madrid. File photodpa Picture-Alliance via AFP.

This was the biggest coup in the history of the rivalry between the two clubs. During the Real Madrid presidential election, then-candidate Florentino Pérez used Luis Figo to try to secure all the votes and win. Once he secured his electoral victory, the new president kept his promise and signed the Portuguese soccer player. This move sparked the most tense moment in the institutional relationship between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, taking their rivalry to the highest level.

Ronaldo Nazário

After spending a season with FC Barcelona, in 1997 Ronaldo Nazário, one of the greatest forwards in history, decided to leave for Inter Milan. Five seasons and countless injuries later, the Brazilian soccer player left the Italian team, and Real Madrid decided to give him a chance to redeem himself and return to his best form. The move was a success, judging by Ronaldo's record at Real Madrid, which was always viewed with resentment and jealousy in Barcelona.

David Beckham

One of the most high-profile cases. In 2003, as the FC Barcelona presidential election was about to take place, then-candidate Joan Laporta promised he would sign a world-renowned soccer player: David Beckham. But that transfer never materialized because their eternal rival had already quietly reached an agreement with Manchester United to ensure the player's move to Real Madrid.

Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o during his time at FC Barcelona. File photoAFP.

Samuel Eto'o joined Real Madrid's youth academy in 1997, coming directly from his native Cameroon. But realizing he had no future in the white jersey, he decided to try his luck with other teams. His phenomenal potential meant that, years later, major European clubs took notice of him. FC Barcelona showed the greatest interest and would end up signing him in 2004, much to Real Madrid's dismay at having let go of a player who, at the time, was one of the deadliest strikers on the planet.

Mesut Özil

A brilliant performance at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa transformed him from a complete unknown into a sought-after player by Europe's top teams, including Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The “Blaugrana” began negotiations with Werder Bremen to sign Mesut Özil, but Real Madrid and its then-coach, José Mourinho, convinced the German player to choose the team from the Spanish capital.

Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. during a match with FC Barcelona in 2017. File photoAFP.

It is one of the most high-profile and thrilling transfer battles in soccer history. In 2013, Neymar Jr. became the subject of a series of complex negotiations between club executives. Despite Real Madrid's efforts to present a financially superior offer through the player's agents, the Brazilian forward ultimately chose to wear the FC Barcelona jersey, forming a historic forward duo alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Isco Alarcón

Despite having publicly expressed his fondness for FC Barcelona early in his career, Isco Alarcón's sensational performance at Málaga CF sparked an intense battle between the two giants of Spanish soccer in the summer of 2013. Although Barcelona's sporting directorate sounded out his camp, Real Madrid's determination and aggressiveness at the negotiating table proved decisive.

Marco Asensio

A unique case due to its financial resolution was that of Marco Asensio in 2014. The agreement between Barcelona and RCD Mallorca, his team at the time, was practically finalized, but discrepancies over the payment terms for his transfer stalled the signing. Real Madrid took advantage of the uncertainty, paid the full amount in cash immediately, and the Spanish forward joined Real Madrid.

Dani Ceballos

Disputes over Spanish players have followed a similar pattern in recent years. Dani Ceballos, after shining in the Spanish club's youth ranks and at Real Betis, sparked a race between the two clubs to secure his services. Ultimately, the player chose Real Madrid, which secured his signing despite Barcelona's attempts to sign him.

Vinícius Jr.

Vinícius Jr., in a Real Madrid match against FC Barcelona in 2026AFP.

In 2018, the emergence of Vinícius Jr. on the international stage sent shockwaves through the front offices of Europe's top clubs. He was a player with immense talent, capable of both turning a game on its head and finding himself at the center of a media storm. Although FC Barcelona led the initial negotiations and seemed to be well on its way to signing him, Real Madrid acted with the utmost speed and secured the player who is now one of its leaders.

Rodrygo Goes

A case that is virtually identical to that of Vinícius Jr. is that of Rodrygo Goes. After making a name for himself at Santos, the Brazilian soccer player headed to Real Madrid in 2019, even though FC Barcelona's management had begun talks and negotiations with his former club and the forward's representatives. He remains on the “Merengue” roster.

Arda Güler

This was the last management dispute between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona before the Rodri Hernández saga. The frenzy surrounding young talent reached a fever pitch again in the summer of 2023 with Arda Güler. The Barça board traveled to Turkey to get the deal on track. However, a last-minute push by Real Madrid diverted the Turkish midfielder's path to the Bernabéu, where he continues to shine.