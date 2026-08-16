Cuba: Miguel Díaz-Canel's alleged resignation letter leaked

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de agosto, 2026

Miguel Díaz-Canel may be preparing to step down. At a time when Cuba is facing one of the most critical moments in its history, with the vast majority of the population living in absolute poverty, an alleged resignation letter from the Cuban dictator is circulating on social media.

Specifically, the Senda Eterna profile shared via Facebook what could be Díaz-Canel's words informing Cubans of his resignation. In his letter, the Cuban dictator justifies his decision as an "act of humility and acknowledgment of my own mistakes."

Those "mistakes" to which the successor of Raúl Castro is referring to are linked to "a change" he promised to bring about when he took over the reins of the communist dictatorship, a change he has failed to deliver. This alleged letter has been denied by the Cuban dictatorship, which has dismissed it as a hoax.

Díaz-Canel's Alleged Resignation Letter Fellow Cubans.



Today I address you with a heavy heart and a clear mind. I have decided to resign as president of Cuba, and I want each of you to know that this is not a decision I take lightly; it is an act of humility and acknowledgment of my own mistakes.



Since the beginning of my term, I have failed in many ways that affect our daily lives. I promised change that has not materialized, and I have seen our hopes fade away. I was wrong to underestimate the severity of the economic crisis. I did not respond with the necessary urgency to the shortages of food and medicine, leaving our families in unsustainable situations.



Many were calling for genuine dialogue, and I failed to listen. Instead of building bridges, I reinforced divisions and failed to channel the discontent felt by the people. My decisions regarding the repression of dissent were misguided; instead of opening a space for debate, I closed doors and silenced voices.



The corruption that grew all around us was a shadow I failed to control. I ignored the warnings of those who told me the system was sick, and instead of taking action, I perpetuated a culture that allowed our trust to erode.



And most painfully, I failed to keep my promise to improve our living conditions. The long lines, the power outages, and the lack of opportunities have proven to be a heavy blow for all of us, and it is my responsibility to acknowledge that I was unable to offer a different path.



Today I am stepping down, not out of weakness, but because it is time for new voices and new ideas to emerge. My mistakes have been great, and my achievements small. I thank each and every one of you for the love you have shown this country and for not losing hope.



Cuba deserves more, and although I am stepping down, I will always carry in my heart the desire to see our country prosper. I hope that those who come after me will be able to learn from my mistakes and forge a better future for everyone.



Thank you, and farewell.



Miguel Díaz-Canel

Is the end of communism in Cuba near?

Whether this letter is genuine or not, it does seem that the end of the dictatorship is drawing ever closer, given the steps being taken from abroad, primarily by the United States. A few days ago, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) secretly established a task force specializing in Cuba to carry out a coordinated campaign of pressure on the island's power structure. The initiative responds to demands made by President Donald Trump to force structural changes in the Caribbean country's economic and political spheres.

From the Department of State (USDOS), Secretary Marco Rubio is spearheading this "pressure" on the communist dictatorship. Resolving the dire situation in Cuba is "a priority" for the Trump Administration, since everything that happens there "affects our national interest."