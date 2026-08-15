'I recommend that López Obrador not try to flee to Cuba, since Cuba will soon cease to be a refuge'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de agosto, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and journalist Pedro Ferriz de Con on the news program about the current situation facing both the Mexican government and its former socialist president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

"The Trump administration's ultimate target is López Obrador, because the end result of everything happening in Mexico is the fentanyl reaching the United States. Fentanyl reaches this country through the cartels and from China, but those who are sheltering this entire operation are the Mexican narco-politicians linked primarily to the MORENA party. […] I advise López Obrador not to try to flee to Cuba, since Cuba will soon cease to be a safe haven," said Ferriz de Con.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.