Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to block compensation for E. Jean Carroll for second time

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de agosto, 2026

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected, for the second time, President Donald Trump's request to overturn a jury verdict ordering him to pay $5 million to writer E. Jean Carroll.

According to NBC News, the nation's highest court again declined to review Trump's appeal, after having already rejected his initial request in June. The president had asked the justices to reconsider that decision.

Trump has already paid the $5 million, plus interest. The case stemmed from a federal lawsuit filed by Carroll in New York, in which she alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in 1996.

The defamation allegations stem from statements Trump made about Carroll after his first presidential term. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has stated that he does not know Carroll.