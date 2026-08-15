Spain: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Granada without causing casualties or serious structural damage
A strong tremor woke residents of Granada and much of Andalusia in the early morning hours. Although no casualties or serious structural damage were reported, the quake left cracks, debris in the streets and prompted more than 200 calls to emergency services.
Granada awoke this Saturday in a state of shock after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook the city in the early hours of the morning. The quake, unusual for its intensity, was recorded shortly after 1 a.m. (local time), with its epicenter in the town of Alhendín, about 6 miles (10 km) south of the city of Granada, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).
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No casualties and limited damage
The mayor of Granada, Marifrán Carazo, reported on X that no casualties or serious, widespread structural damage have been reported. "We are assessing isolated instances of damage, particularly in vulnerable buildings," she wrote.
Images released by Spanish media showed debris in the streets of Granada and vehicles with broken windows.
More than 200 emergency calls
According to AFP, emergency services in Andalusia received more than 200 calls from various parts of the region, including Seville, Córdoba and several municipalities on the Costa del Sol. In a statement, they indicated that there had been cracks, falling cornices, debris and collapsed walls, as well as damage to some buildings.
They advised the public to remain calm, stay away from building facades, balconies, and any structures that might collapse as well as unnecessarily entering or leaving buildings.
Low-intensity tremors are not uncommon in Andalusia, Spain's most populous region, but they rarely reach magnitude 5.