Donald Trump pays tribute in Oval Office to teen lifeguard who prevented tragedy in California

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 17 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump welcomed Ryder Williams, a 16-year-old lifeguard, and Nathaniel Rai, the 10-year-old boy whom he managed to rescue after he became trapped in a dangerous rip current on July 25 in Santa Cruz, Calif.

The meeting served as an official recognition of the determination, discipline and dedication to service demonstrated by the young man during the emergency in the Pacific Ocean, where he braved strong waves to hold onto the boy and bring him safely to shore.

The video of the daring rescue went viral weeks ago, capturing the attention of millions of people and the president himself, who praised Williams' skill in front of the families of both young men present at the meeting.

"We're honored to have all of you. And again, what you did was incredible," President Trump said, addressing the young lifeguard. "And everybody saw it. And you'd watch it over and over. I know when I first saw it, I said, 'Roll that back, I want to see that again. Is that really happening?'"

Value of preparedness and recognition of merit

During the ceremony in the Oval Office, the president emphasized the importance of recognizing the work of first responders and emergency personnel who risk their lives every day for the safety of the public. "Maybe lifeguards don't get the credit they deserve," Trump reflected.

Sumit Rai, the father of the rescued boy, expressed his deep gratitude to the teenager, noting that Williams' quick action allowed the family to celebrate their son's 11th birthday this Tuesday.

In remarks to "CBS Mornings," Rai went so far as to say that his son was "a second or two away from dying" before the lifeguard reached him in the water.

In response to the praise he received for his quick reaction, Williams attributed the success of the rescue to the rigor of his prior training in lifesaving services. The 16-year-old explained that in moments of extreme danger, lifeguards "try to fall back on their training," while revealing that his career goal is to become a firefighter once he comes of age.

The recognition at the White House highlights the positive impact of personal responsibility, excellence in training and values of community service embodied by American youth.