Devastation in Venezuela: Nearly 1,000 dead and the UN estimates more than 50,000 missing

Volunteers recover bodies trapped in the rubble following the earthquake in Venezuela AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de junio, 2026

Venezuela is facing one of the greatest tragedies in its recent history following two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude that struck the country last Wednesday less than a minute apart. The disaster has left nearly 1,000 dead and more than 50,000 people missing, while search efforts continue amid the rubble.

La Guaira, a coastal state neighboring Caracas, has suffered the most severe damage. Dozens of buildings have completely collapsed, and large areas remain covered by mountains of rubble, where rescuers and volunteers are working around the clock in the hope of finding survivors.

Although the Venezuelan capital also suffered significant structural damage, the scale of the devastation in La Guaira led the government to restrict access to the state and order its militarization. Among the fatalities are at least 28 Portuguese citizens, seven Chinese and five Spaniards, as of now.

Complaints about the lack of aid

Relatives of the missing and residents of the affected areas have denounced the insufficient presence of national rescue teams during the first hours following the disaster.

"We’re furious here; we need help. There are people alive, but they’re not providing the manpower or the tools," Marlon Ochoa, a survivor of a building collapse, told AFP as he searched for several members of his family.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez was met with protests and boos during a visit to a collapsed building in Caracas. She later reported that she had spoken by phone with President Donald Trump and with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to Rodríguez, Washington reiterated its commitment to supporting emergency relief efforts by sending rescue workers, specialized equipment, humanitarian aid and support for temporary shelters.

During a speech early Saturday morning, the government official announced the deployment of 14,000 military personnel and police officers in La Guaira to reinforce security and facilitate rescue operations.

A race against time

Search efforts face enormous difficulties due to the total collapse of numerous buildings and the lack of heavy machinery to remove large concrete blocks and metal structures.

As the hours pass, the chances of finding survivors are dwindling.

Specialized teams from at least 17 countries are already participating in the rescue operations, while additional brigades from 10 other countries are preparing to arrive in the coming hours. Among the deployed contingents are rescue workers from Chile, El Salvador, Mexico, Colombia, the U.S., Switzerland and Ecuador.

The head of the Chilean team, Nadiomar Polanco, described a devastating scene after inspecting a destroyed residential complex in La Guaira and warned that the chances of finding survivors are becoming increasingly slim.

Thousands missing The official death toll stands at 920, although figures on the missing vary considerably.

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​While the government acknowledges only a few hundred people as unaccounted for, the United Nations estimates that more than 50,000 remain missing.

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​The UN’s humanitarian aid chief Tom Fletcher, described the situation as an “extremely complex” rescue operation. At the same time, an unofficial list with more than 60,000 names of people whose whereabouts are still unknown is circulating on social media.

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​Hospitals and care centers have begun publishing lists of survivors to facilitate the identification of victims and reunite families separated by the tragedy.

International aid

After announcing its support for the new Venezuelan government, the United States offered initial aid of $150 million and the deployment of two warships, transport aircraft and helicopters to support humanitarian operations.

For her part, opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado called for the release of all political prisoners, both civilian and military, so they can be reunited with their families amid the national emergency.

The earthquakes were also felt in Colombia, and since the main quake, more than 300 aftershocks have been recorded. Although Venezuela is located in an area of seismic activity, the country had not experienced a major earthquake since 1997.

As a sign of solidarity, the World Cup matches played on Friday began with moments of silence in tribute to the victims of the disaster.