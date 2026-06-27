Devastation in Venezuela: Nearly 1,000 dead and the UN estimates more than 50,000 missing
La Guaira, a coastal state neighboring Caracas, has suffered the most severe damage. Dozens of buildings have completely collapsed, and large areas remain buried under mountains of rubble, where rescue workers and volunteers are racing against the clock in the hope of finding survivors.
Venezuela is facing one of the greatest tragedies in its recent history following two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude that struck the country last Wednesday less than a minute apart. The disaster has left nearly 1,000 dead and more than 50,000 people missing, while search efforts continue amid the rubble.
La Guaira, a coastal state neighboring Caracas, has suffered the most severe damage. Dozens of buildings have completely collapsed, and large areas remain covered by mountains of rubble, where rescuers and volunteers are working around the clock in the hope of finding survivors.
Although the Venezuelan capital also suffered significant structural damage, the scale of the devastation in La Guaira led the government to restrict access to the state and order its militarization. Among the fatalities are at least 28 Portuguese citizens, seven Chinese and five Spaniards, as of now.
Complaints about the lack of aid
Relatives of the missing and residents of the affected areas have denounced the insufficient presence of national rescue teams during the first hours following the disaster.
"We’re furious here; we need help. There are people alive, but they’re not providing the manpower or the tools," Marlon Ochoa, a survivor of a building collapse, told AFP as he searched for several members of his family.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez was met with protests and boos during a visit to a collapsed building in Caracas. She later reported that she had spoken by phone with President Donald Trump and with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
According to Rodríguez, Washington reiterated its commitment to supporting emergency relief efforts by sending rescue workers, specialized equipment, humanitarian aid and support for temporary shelters.
During a speech early Saturday morning, the government official announced the deployment of 14,000 military personnel and police officers in La Guaira to reinforce security and facilitate rescue operations.
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A race against time
Search efforts face enormous difficulties due to the total collapse of numerous buildings and the lack of heavy machinery to remove large concrete blocks and metal structures.
As the hours pass, the chances of finding survivors are dwindling.
Specialized teams from at least 17 countries are already participating in the rescue operations, while additional brigades from 10 other countries are preparing to arrive in the coming hours. Among the deployed contingents are rescue workers from Chile, El Salvador, Mexico, Colombia, the U.S., Switzerland and Ecuador.
The head of the Chilean team, Nadiomar Polanco, described a devastating scene after inspecting a destroyed residential complex in La Guaira and warned that the chances of finding survivors are becoming increasingly slim.
Thousands missing
While the government acknowledges only a few hundred people as unaccounted for, the United Nations estimates that more than 50,000 remain missing.
The UN’s humanitarian aid chief Tom Fletcher, described the situation as an “extremely complex” rescue operation. At the same time, an unofficial list with more than 60,000 names of people whose whereabouts are still unknown is circulating on social media.
Hospitals and care centers have begun publishing lists of survivors to facilitate the identification of victims and reunite families separated by the tragedy.
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International aid
After announcing its support for the new Venezuelan government, the United States offered initial aid of $150 million and the deployment of two warships, transport aircraft and helicopters to support humanitarian operations.
For her part, opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado called for the release of all political prisoners, both civilian and military, so they can be reunited with their families amid the national emergency.
The earthquakes were also felt in Colombia, and since the main quake, more than 300 aftershocks have been recorded. Although Venezuela is located in an area of seismic activity, the country had not experienced a major earthquake since 1997.
As a sign of solidarity, the World Cup matches played on Friday began with moments of silence in tribute to the victims of the disaster.
What is known about the foreign victims of the earthquakes
Here is what is known as of Saturday regarding the identities of the victims of other nationalities:
28 Portuguese fatalities
Portugal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported a total of 28 of its citizens or people of Portuguese descent killed and 85 missing due to the twin earthquakes, revising a previous tally upward.
Seven Chinese
As of Friday afternoon, “preliminary figures indicate that the deaths of seven Chinese citizens due to the earthquake have been confirmed,” state-run CCTV reported on Saturday, citing the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela.
The diplomatic mission, whose previous tally was two deceased nationals, had urged its citizens in a statement to “take precautions against secondary disasters caused by aftershocks and other earthquakes.”
Five Spaniards dead and 119 unaccounted for
At least five Spaniards have died and 119 are missing in the disaster, according to the latest update from the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
On Jan. 1, 2026, 147,000 Spaniards were residing in Venezuela, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of Migration.
Two Brazilians
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, a country that shares a border with Venezuela, reported on Thursday that two of its citizens, a man and a woman, died in the tragedy.
The government announced consular assistance for their families, the Foreign Ministry reported.
A Chilean
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, a country that is home to a significant portion of the Venezuelan diaspora, reported on Friday night “that the death of a Chilean national in the earthquakes in Venezuela has been confirmed.”
The Foreign Ministry said it was “in contact with the family, providing assistance, guidance and support.”
An Italian-Venezuelan
A man born in Caracas in 1970, a citizen of both Venezuela and Italy, died after a building collapsed in the state of La Guaira, the Italian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.
Rome estimates that there are about 170,000 people with Italian passports in Venezuela.
At least 30 Cubans missing
Independent media outlets on the island reported that at least 30 Cubans residing in Venezuela remain missing following last Wednesday’s earthquakes.
The regime’s official media has not confirmed this information, even though civil society published a list with the names of people who have not been heard from since the incident and who were in the disaster zone.