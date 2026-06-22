Burmese military killed more than 700 civilians during election period, per UN

A man walks past the ruins of a building following an airstrike by the Burmese military (File photo) AFP

Published by AFP 22 de junio, 2026

More than 700 civilians were killed by the Burmese military during the election period, between August 2025 and January 2026, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights announced on Monday.

The junta in Burma (or Myanmar) organized legislative elections in December 2025 and January 2026, presenting them—after five years of authoritarian rule—as a return to democracy.

However, the elections could not be held in large areas controlled by rebels and ultimately resulted in a landslide, uncontested victory for parties aligned with the military.

The report exposing the massacre

According to “reliable sources, ... at least 702 civilians were killed across the country” during the election period, states the report by the U.N. high commissioner for human rights.

A spokesperson for that agency, Ravina Shamdasani, told AFP that “those 702 deaths are attributable to the Burmese military.”

“This does not mean that other armed groups are not responsible for other civilian casualties. These are the credible data we have. This figure is not exhaustive,” the spokesperson added.

The report notes that “airstrikes were the main causeof destruction and suffering.”

Furthermore, “reliable open sources indicated that armed opposition groups carried out attacks that affected civilians, at least 95 of which were related to the elections.”