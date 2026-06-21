Trump threatens to attack Iran over support for Hezbollah

Published by AFP 21 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to attack Iran if it did not prevent Hezbollah from “causing trouble,” even as peace talks between senior U.S. and Iranian officials began in Switzerland.

The negotiations began amid clashes in recent days between the Israeli military and Hezbollah —an ally of Tehran— in southern Lebanon, which threaten to derail the preliminary peace agreement between Tehran and Washington.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 30 people on Saturday in eastern and southern Lebanon, before a truce in the fighting took effect that same night, when the Israeli military was ordered to halt clashes with Hezbollah.

The memorandum of understanding signed Wednesday between the United States and Iran stipulates a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.