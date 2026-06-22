Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan dies at 100

Published by Just The News 22 de junio, 2026

Alan Greenspan, who served as chair of the Federal Reserve from 1987 to 2006, has died.

He was 100. His wife of 29 years, Andrea Mitchell, said that Greenspan died from complications of Parkinson's Disease, NBC News reported.

Ronald Reagan appointed Greenspan to lead the Fed in 1987, and he remained in the position until 2006. It was the second-longest tenure in the history of the Fed.

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