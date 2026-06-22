British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces his resignation

Published by Israel Duro 22 de junio, 2026

Keir Starmer announced his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Labour leader, who will also step down as party leader, noted that he had asked his voters what future they wanted and had listened to their response, so he decided to step aside and let the "King of the North," Andy Burnham, lead the country and the party.

At a press conference outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer noted that his decision came after having "heard the answer” from his party to the question of whether he was the best person to be the face of the party ahead of the upcoming election. He said he "accept[s] that answer with good grace," since all his actions have been guided by "putting the country I love first."

A triumphal speech, with no mention of the mistakes that led to his resignation

In his speech, Starmer sought to highlight his achievements at the helm of the left-wing party, emphasizing that he inherited a Labour Party that was “politically, financially and morally bankrupt,” and was told “time and time and again” that the party was “finished,” but that, thanks to his work, he “proved those people wrong.”

Another triumph he claims to have achieved as part of the party’s transformation was “ripping out the poison of antisemitism.” In addition, Starmer asserted that another highlight of his tenure was “restoring trust on the economy, defense and national security.”

New leader by September

Starmer announced a process to elect a new leader of the Labour Party, which will conclude in September. The prime minister asked the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee for a timeline so that the nomination period for the party leadership would open on July 9 and conclude before the summer recess.

Thus, the new leader is projected to already be in place before Parliament resumes its sessions in September. Until then, he will continue to serve as prime minister.

Starmer noted that he had spoken with King Charles III before announcing his resignation to inform him of his decision, in a telephone conversation. The king was at Highgrove, his estate in Gloucestershire.