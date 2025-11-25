Trump Administration cancels TPS for Myanmar nationals

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de noviembre, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday terminated the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of nearly 4.000 Burmese nationals currently living in the United States, after removing Myanmar (formerly Burma) from the list of protected nations after consulting with several of her interagency partners and concluding that conditions in the Southeast Asian country have improved enough for its citizens to return. According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), this decision will officially take effect on January 26, 2026.

"Burma has made notable progress in governance and stability, including the end of its state of emergency, plans for free and fair elections, successful ceasefire agreements, and improved local governance contributing to enhanced public service delivery and national reconciliation," Noem said in a statement issued by USCIS on Monday. According to the agency's release, the homeland security secretary also determined that allowing Burmese nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is against the nation's interests.

At the beginning of the year, there were 3,670 Myanmar nationals living in the United States with temporary protected status. However, that number has increased to 3,969 in recent months. While the protected status for those migrants will expire on Jan. 26, the decision can still be overturned by the courts, according to several media reports.

Since 2021, Myanmar has been embroiled in a civil war, following a military takeover that was met with various mass demonstrations. According to several human rights organizations, nearly 8,000 civilians have been killed since then.