Trump: Keir Starmer to resign; he failed on immigration and energy

Published by AFP 22 de junio, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he wished British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the best amid reports that he plans to resign.

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom," Trump wrote on Truth Social in a post that gave no evidence he had inside information. "I wish him well."

His post came as British media reported that the embattled leader of the Labour Party will resign within days.

Trump has harshly criticized Starmer for not supporting the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, and in his Sunday post, the president reiterated his criticism of the British prime minister on two issues: the border and fossil fuels.

"He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!)," Trump wrote.