Iranian goalkeeper Beiranvand makes what is considered "the save of the World Cup"AFP

Published by John Solomon 22 de junio, 2026

As US-Iran negotiations got off the rocky start in Switzerland, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed Sunday that Tehran tried to sneak several military-tied operatives into the United States with its World Cup soccer team.

Mullin said more than half the soccer representatives Iran tried to bring with its team had ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and that even a man posting Saturday as their soccer federation president was tied to the extreme military group and then I've entered ahead of Sunday's match.

"The guy that tried to get on the plane yesterday had direct ties to the IRGC,” the Homeland chief told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

“We accepted 53 individuals coming in and the rest of the individuals that Iran had tried to bring in all also had direct ties to the IRGC and aren’t their normal traveling group,” he said.

These games that Iran plays makes them an adversary that you can't trust

Mullin said President Donald Trump expected Iran to sneak bad actors into the country and authorized Homeland to do extreme vetting.

“These games that Iran plays makes them an adversary that you can't trust," he said

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