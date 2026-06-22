Trump wants Illinois Democrat Gov Pritzker to seek his help after deadly Chicago weekend shootings
Police say at least seven people have died and 38 others have been injuries since Friday evening,
President Trump on Sunday called on Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker to seek his administration's assistance after a weekend of deadly shootings in Chicago.
“Why isn’t Governor Pritzker calling me for help," Trump posted Sunday morning Truth Social. "I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!!”
Police report at least seven deaths and 38 injuries since Friday evening, according to the Associated Press.
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Trump has deployed National Guard troops in such cities as New Orleans, Memphis, Tennessee and Washington, DC to help deter crime.
However, Pritzker, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender, has thus far rebuffed Trump's calls for such help for Chicago, the country's third-largest city.
Pritzker's office did not return a request for comment from the news service.