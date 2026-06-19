Andy Burnham: 'King of the North' seeks Downing Street throne following victory in key stronghold

Published by Israel Duro / Jo biddle (afp) 19 de junio, 2026

Labour's Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has emerged in the past decade as one of Britain's most recognizable regional leaders. Now he is aiming to be the country's next prime minister, following his key victory on Friday.

The veteran U.K. Labour politician won a historic by-election, securing a parliamentary seat and clearing the way for a widely expected leadership challenge against beleaguered Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"I do say to my own party, this is a final chance to change," Burnham said after a decisive victory in a key U.K. by-election early Friday, seemingly challenging Starmer.

Starmer congratulates rival Burnham for winning pivotal U.K. by-election U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated fellow Labour politician Andy Burnham on Friday for winning a key by-election, which paves the way for a widely expected leadership challenge.

"Soft-left"

Thursday's vote in northwest England's Makerfield, in what has been a traditionally safe Labour seat, was called when the incumbent Josh Simons stepped down suddenly, gifting Burnham a potential pathway back to parliament.

Seen as representing the party's "soft left" and a pro-business socialist, Burnham previously became an M.P. in 2001. In his time in parliament, he held senior cabinet posts under Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

And it looks like it could be charmed third time for the veteran Labour politician who has lost two previous bids to be party leader.

"It will never be a stepping stone to me, but instead will be my touchstone"

He left parliament to run in the 2017 mayoral race in Greater Manchester in northwest England, where three successive election victories and his staunch defence of the region have earned him the nickname "King of the North." And he vowed after his win in Makerfield that "it will never be a stepping stone to me, but instead will be my touchstone."

He said the constituency would be "at the heart of British politics" and he would "ensure the places Westminster has neglected will now get fairness."

A working-class student at Cambridge

Andrew Murray Burnham was born in 1970 into a working-class family in Aintree, near Liverpool, and grew up in the village of Culcheth, not far from Ashton-in-Makerfield. Now 56, the loyal Everton soccer fan enjoyed the "Madchester" party music scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He joined the Labour Party as a young teenager before studying English at the University of Cambridge, where he said he often struggled with "imposter syndrome" due to his working-class background.

Burnham has a Dutch-born wife and three children, told The Huffington Post he is "Catholic by upbringing" but "not particularly religious now."

Two-thirds of the vote in Manchester in 2024

In a sign of Labour's internal divisions, the party's ruling executive committee blocked Burnham in January from standing in a separate by-election, which was eventually won by a Green candidate. His most recent Manchester mayor re‑election bid, in May 2024, saw him resoundingly returned to helm the city-region of some 2.8 million people, after winning nearly two-thirds of the vote.

He has pushed an agenda centred on public transport, housing and public health during his nine years in charge.

In 2009, as Culture and Sport minister under Gordon Brown, he was met by a wave of raw grief and anger at a ceremony in Liverpool on the 20th anniversary of the Hillsborough football tragedy. It prompted him to push for a fresh inquiry into the deaths of 97 people in the devastating Sheffield stadium crush, after which the police attempted to shift blame for their own failings onto the fans.

After leaving parliament, Burnham leapt to national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, clashing publicly as Manchester mayor with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson over lockdown funding for northern England. The standoff cemented his reputation as an outspoken defender of regional autonomy.

When will Burnham launch a challenge for the Labour leadership?

It is not clear when in the coming days Burnham plans to launch a challenge for the Labour leadership, amid some calls for Starmer now to step aside to avoid a bitter fight.

Burnham wrangled with Starmer last year, calling on the U.K. leader to put forward a more leftist vision for Labour. It is something he has termed "Manchesterism," which he called "business-friendly socialism" as a response to "the high-inequality, low-growth trap" that he says dominated in the 1980s.

"It is about creating a new politics to plot our way out of that and develop a new economy," he wrote in The Guardian in January.

Rooted in the lessons from Manchester's economic rise, his vision seeks to balance tax and spending while promoting growth and economic stability. "I think we need to bring what we've done in Greater Manchester to the national level," he told BBC radio in May.